Twins' Byron Buxton: Remains absent from lineup

Buxton isn't in Wednesday's starting lineup against Kansas City, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

It's unclear if Buxton is dealing with an injury, as Ryan LaMarre will take over in center field for the second consecutive game. If he is dealing with something, expect an update on his status prior to Thursday's series opener against Cleveland.

More News
Our Latest Stories