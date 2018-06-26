Twins' Byron Buxton: Remains on disabled list
Buxton (toe) is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the White Sox, according to Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com, and remains on the disabled list for the time being.
Buxton had a shot to rejoin the Twins on Tuesday, but his rehab assignment will continue for the time being. He is eligible to be activated from the disabled list at any point, and will rejoin the big club when the Twins deem him ready. Just when that will be remains to be seen, as Minnesota likely wants him to get at-bats at the major-league level, but will not be forced to add him back to the roster until July 9.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Four rookies showing ace potential
Plenty of rookie pitchers come up and make an impact, but these four in particular have our...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Where does soon-to-return Robbie Ray rank among DL stashes, and what does it say about the...
-
Waivers: Stroman and Miller back
Heath Cummings looks at the return of Marcus Stroman and Shelby Miller.
-
Fantasy Trade Chart: Goldy surging
Scott White is a senior Fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest Trade Chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...
-
Week 14 two-start pitcher rankings
No shortage of two-start sleepers in Week 14 (June 25-July 1), according to Scott White. He...