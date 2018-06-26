Twins' Byron Buxton: Remains on disabled list

Buxton (toe) is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the White Sox, according to Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com, and remains on the disabled list for the time being.

Buxton had a shot to rejoin the Twins on Tuesday, but his rehab assignment will continue for the time being. He is eligible to be activated from the disabled list at any point, and will rejoin the big club when the Twins deem him ready. Just when that will be remains to be seen, as Minnesota likely wants him to get at-bats at the major-league level, but will not be forced to add him back to the roster until July 9.