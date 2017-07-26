Twins' Byron Buxton: Remains out with migraines
Buxton (head) has yet to be activated due to a migraine issue, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports Wednesday.
Buxton has been on the 10-day disabled list with a groin issue, but that's not what has been bothering the young outfielder for the past few days. Until the headaches clear up, expect Buxton to remain on the disabled list. The Twins have an off-day Thursday, so chances are he will only miss one or two more games at most.
