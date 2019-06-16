Twins' Byron Buxton: Remains sidelined

Buxton (wrist) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Buxton's right wrist is still a little tender after he was hit by a pitch Friday, so he'll stay on the bench for a second straight game. Max Kepler will again fill in for Buxton in center field.

