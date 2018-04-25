Twins' Byron Buxton: Remains unable to return to games

Buxton (migraines, toe) will not return to extended spring training games Wednesday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

The speedy outfielder managed to hit off a tee Wednesday, but he's apparently still not feeling good enough to return to game action. Bollinger added that the team medical staff had to drill into his left big toe to relieve pressure in it after the injury occurred, which seems like it could hinder his return to action further than the new injury already has.