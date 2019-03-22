Twins' Byron Buxton: Removed from game

Buxton was removed from Friday's spring game with an apparent injury, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Buxton collided with Xander Bogaerts during a rundown and was subsequently removed from the game after a lengthy conversation with manager Rocco Baldelli. Jake Cave replaced him in the outfield. Specifics regarding the injury remain unclear at the moment; it will be worth keeping an eye on Buxton's status with Opening Day right around the corner.

