Twins' Byron Buxton: Resting sore leg

Buxton fouled a ball off his leg in Friday's game, but is available off the bench Saturday against the Orioles, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

It caught him on the border of the bone and calf muscle, but Park says there is no real cause for concern. With this being a day game after Friday's night game, the Twins will be cautious with Buxton, but it sounds like he should be back in action Sunday.