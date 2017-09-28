Twins' Byron Buxton: Rests Thursday
Buxton is not in the lineup Thursday against Cleveland, MLBpressbox.com reports.
Buxton will retreat to the bench for the first time since early September now that Minnesota has officially clinched a playoff spot, while Zack Granite picks up a start in center. Over the course of the month, Buxton is hitting .280/.343/.484 with three home runs and 13 RBI.
