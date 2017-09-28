Twins' Byron Buxton: Rests Thursday

Buxton is not in the lineup Thursday against Cleveland, MLBpressbox.com reports.

Buxton will retreat to the bench for the first time since early September now that Minnesota has officially clinched a playoff spot, while Zack Granite picks up a start in center. Over the course of the month, Buxton is hitting .280/.343/.484 with three home runs and 13 RBI.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast