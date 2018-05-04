Twins' Byron Buxton: Resumes running

Buxton (toe) was able to partake in light running prior to the Twins' game in Chicago on Friday, Phil Miller of the Star Tribune report.

Buxton remains without a definitive timetable after going down with a hairline fracture in his left big toe a couple weeks ago. A better sense of his eventual return should clear up once he's able to begin more intensive running and agility drills, since he reported that his cutting "wasn't up to par" during Friday's mini-workout.