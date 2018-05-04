Twins' Byron Buxton: Return date still unclear

Buxton (toe) traveled with the Twins on a 10-game road trip, but did not begin running Thursday. He could be activated during the road trip, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. "I don't really have a date in mind; I haven't been given a date," said manager Paul Molitor.

Buxton has a hairline fracture in his left big toe. It's not clear if the Twins will activate him from the DL when he's able to play or first send him on a short minor league rehab assignment. Buxton will first need to start running before a timetable can be determined. However, it does appear like he'll be activated in the next week since he traveled with the team on the 10-game road trip.