Twins' Byron Buxton: Returns from injured list

Buxton (wrist) was activated from the 10-day injured list Saturday.

There was some thought earlier in the week that Buxton would need a rehab assignment before returning the big club, but he will end up bypassing a minor-league stint after a successful round of batting practice Friday. Jake Cave was optioned to make room for Buxton on the active roster. The 25-year-old seems to be in the midst of his long-awaited breakout season, having hit .266/.324/.527 (119 wRC+) through his first 227 plate appearances.

