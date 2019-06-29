Twins' Byron Buxton: Returns from injured list
Buxton (wrist) was activated from the 10-day injured list Saturday.
There was some thought earlier in the week that Buxton would need a rehab assignment before returning the big club, but he will end up bypassing a minor-league stint after a successful round of batting practice Friday. Jake Cave was optioned to make room for Buxton on the active roster. The 25-year-old seems to be in the midst of his long-awaited breakout season, having hit .266/.324/.527 (119 wRC+) through his first 227 plate appearances.
