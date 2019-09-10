Twins' Byron Buxton: Ruled out for season

Buxton (shoulder) was placed on the 60-day injured list Tuesday and will miss the rest of the 2019 season, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

After visiting team doctors in New York, it's been determined that Buxton will miss the rest of the 2019 season due to a shoulder injury. He's expected to be ready for the start of spring training. Ronald Torreyes will replace Buxton on the 40-man roster.