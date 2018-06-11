Twins' Byron Buxton: Runs bases Sunday

Buxton (toe) ran the bases Sunday and was able to take some swings with the bat, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

It sounds like Buxton's broken left big toe is making some progress, but there's no timetable yet for his return. He will travel with the team on an upcoming road trip, but he'll need a minor league rehab assignment given his time on the DL (since May 30).

More News
Our Latest Stories