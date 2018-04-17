Twins' Byron Buxton: Scratched with migraine Tuesday

Buxton was scratched from Tuesday's lineup against the Indians due to a migraine.

With Buxton heading to the bench, Max Kepler will slide over to center field while Robbie Grossman will enter the lineup in right field. The issue doesn't appear to be anything overly serious, so consider him day-to-day for now.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories