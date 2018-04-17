Twins' Byron Buxton: Scratched with migraine Tuesday
Buxton was scratched from Tuesday's lineup against the Indians due to a migraine.
With Buxton heading to the bench, Max Kepler will slide over to center field while Robbie Grossman will enter the lineup in right field. The issue doesn't appear to be anything overly serious, so consider him day-to-day for now.
