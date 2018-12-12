Twins' Byron Buxton: Seen as starting CF

Even though Buxton was not called up from Triple-A in September, the Twins don't envision an open competition for the starting center field job this spring, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. "We don't view it that way. He's our starting center fielder. That's who Byron Buxton is. That's clear to us moving forward," said Chief Baseball Officer Derek Falvey.

Buxton looked like a budding superstar after a breakout 2017 season only to endure basically a lost season in 2018. Buxton went on the DL in early April due to a recurring migraine issue and then broke his toe while on a rehab assignment. He tried to play through a hairline fracture in his left big toe but hit just .188 in 17 games and was sent to the minors. He then missed several weeks with a wrist injury. When finally healthy he hit .313 with three homers and an .897 OPS over 27 games at Triple-A. However, he wasn't called up in September despite being fully healthy in a thinly-veiled move by the Twins to gain an extra year of service time. It looks like the Twins will re-establish him as the starter next spring. The jury is out on if he'll become a star at the plate or if he can stay healthy given his injury history, but he may also have as much upside for fantasy baseball as any player in the game.