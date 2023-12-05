Buxton (knee) is expected to begin baseball activities next week and the Twins plan for him to be the team's starting center fielder next season, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. "We're going to go into spring training planning on, if everything continues to go well, having him out there in center field and very hopeful that the procedure he had puts him in the spot he needs to be in," manager Rocco Baldelli said, "but we also have to plan for everything, as usual."

Buxton underwent an arthroscopic procedure in October on his right knee to clean up scarring from a 2022 surgery that led to irritation. Buxton had a workout at Target Field last week and was able to do some activities that he was unable to last season. Buxton wasn't able to play in the field last season due to his knee issues (aside from one game during a minor league rehab stint). While the Twins are optimistic he'll be able to play in the field, the team will seek to find options for a backup given that Buxton hasn't played more than 100 games in seven years and with Michael Taylor electing free agency.