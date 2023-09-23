Buxton (knee) went 1-for-4 during a rehab assignment Thursday for Triple-A St. Paul. He had a scheduled off day Friday and will play again for St. Paul on Saturday, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

It's not clear when or if he'll play in center field again. If Buxton can stay healthy (his last rehab stint was shut down after two games due to a flareup of the patella tendinitis in his right knee), it's not clear if he'll be able to get enough at-bats to show he can be activated for the playoffs with the minor league season ending this weekend.