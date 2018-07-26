Twins' Byron Buxton: Set for activation Friday

Buxton (wrist) will be reinstated from the minor-league DL at Triple-A Rochester on Friday, Phil Miller of the Star Tribune reports.

Instead of being activated Thursday, the Twins wanted Buxton to partake in another session of batting practice to make sure he was fully operational. It appears as though his time on the field went by without a hitch, and Buxton should return to Rochester's lineup Friday.

