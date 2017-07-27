Twins' Byron Buxton: Set for rehab assignment

Buxton (hamstring) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester this weekend, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Buxton was set to return from the DL on Tuesday, but then was sidelined with migraine headaches. The Twins feel he needs a few at-bats with the layoff, so he'll play at Triple-A. However, his exact timeline is unclear. He'll likely be activated after Monday's off day for the Twins.