Twins' Byron Buxton: Set for rehab assignment
Buxton (hamstring) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester this weekend, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Buxton was set to return from the DL on Tuesday, but then was sidelined with migraine headaches. The Twins feel he needs a few at-bats with the layoff, so he'll play at Triple-A. However, his exact timeline is unclear. He'll likely be activated after Monday's off day for the Twins.
