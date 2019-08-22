Twins' Byron Buxton: Set to take batting practice

Buxton (shoulder) will take batting practice Thursday, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. "There's a chance Buck goes out and plays a couple of games [on a minor league rehab assignment] before we would even think about activating him at this level," manager Rocco Baldelli said.

Buxton has been on the injured list since Aug. 3 due to a left shoulder subluxation. Since he'll likely need to play in a few minor league games or more before he returns, he may not be activated from the 10-day IL until rosters expand in September even if his rehab goes well.