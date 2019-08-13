Twins' Byron Buxton: Shoulder injury making progress

Buxton is making progress in his recovery from a left shoulder subluxation and getting closer to facing live pitching, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Buxton was placed on the 10-day IL on August 3 and manager Rocco Baldelli said it would be two weeks or more before he could be evaluated. It's not clear when Buxton may return, but at least there's some positive movement.

