Twins' Byron Buxton: Shows 'slight improvement'

Manager Paul Molitor said Buxton (migraines) has exhibited "slight improvement" and will try to get out to the ballpark for a light workout in the near future, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Buxton was recently placed on the disabled list after experiencing some migraine issues earlier in the week. It remains to be seen whether he will return against the Yankees on Wednesday, which is the day he's eligible to come off the DL -- but more should be know in the next couple days. In his place, Max Kepler has been filling in at the center field position.