Twins' Byron Buxton: Signs one-year deal with Twins

Buxton signed a one-year deal worth $1.75 million Friday, avoiding arbitration, Robert Murray of The Athletic reports.

Buxton's relationship with the team was potentially on rocky ground after the Twins did not call him up in September, a move which secured the team an extra year of control. Avoiding arbitration will at least remove an opportunity to damage that partnership further. Injuries limited the center fielder to just 28 games last season. He hit very poorly in those games, finishing with an ugly .156/.183/.200 line.

