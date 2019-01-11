Twins' Byron Buxton: Signs one-year deal with Twins
Buxton signed a one-year deal worth $1.75 million Friday, avoiding arbitration, Robert Murray of The Athletic reports.
Buxton's relationship with the team was potentially on rocky ground after the Twins did not call him up in September, a move which secured the team an extra year of control. Avoiding arbitration will at least remove an opportunity to damage that partnership further. Injuries limited the center fielder to just 28 games last season. He hit very poorly in those games, finishing with an ugly .156/.183/.200 line.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball third base prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Top Fantasy Baseball outfield prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Seven things to know about Puig trade
The Dodgers have traded Yasiel Puig, Matt Kemp and Alex Wood to the Reds — a move with plenty...
-
Top 50 keepers
In some leagues you simply keep the best players. In others there's a cost relative to where...
-
Rockies deal makes Murphy interesting
Daniel Murphy was far from a trendy name heading into 2019 drafts, but his move to Colorado...
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
Plenty of movement has already happened this offseason. Scott White and friends look at how...