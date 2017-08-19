Play

Twins' Byron Buxton: Single short of cycle Friday

Buxton went 3-for-4 with a double, a triple and a solo home run Friday, scoring all three times he reached base in a 10-3 win over the Diamondbacks.

The homer, Buxton's eighth of the season, was an inside-the-park job that featured the fastest time of any player circling the bases (13.85 seconds) since Statcast began tracking in 2015. The center fielder is once again putting together a big finish to a campaign, slashing .345/.393/.582 with three home runs, five steals, 10 RBI and 12 runs through 17 games in August.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast