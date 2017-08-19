Twins' Byron Buxton: Single short of cycle Friday
Buxton went 3-for-4 with a double, a triple and a solo home run Friday, scoring all three times he reached base in a 10-3 win over the Diamondbacks.
The homer, Buxton's eighth of the season, was an inside-the-park job that featured the fastest time of any player circling the bases (13.85 seconds) since Statcast began tracking in 2015. The center fielder is once again putting together a big finish to a campaign, slashing .345/.393/.582 with three home runs, five steals, 10 RBI and 12 runs through 17 games in August.
