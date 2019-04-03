Twins' Byron Buxton: Sits Wednesday with sore back
Buxton (back) is out of Wednesday's lineup against the Royals, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
He crashed into the center field wall and suffered a bruised back in Tuesday's game, and manager Rocco Baldelli intimated after the game that they might give Buxton a day or two before evaluating him again. The Twins have a well-timed off day Thursday, so the hope is that a couple days off will be all Buxton needs before returning Friday against the Phillies. Jake Cave is starting in right field while Max Kepler slides over to center field.
