Twins' Byron Buxton: Sitting Saturday

Buxton is not in Saturday's lineup against the Orioles, LaVelle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

He is hitting .255/.300/.447 with a 24 percent strikeout rate over his last 47 at-bats, and went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in Friday's game. Willians Astudillo will start in right field with Max Kepler shifting over to center.