Twins' Byron Buxton: Skipping rehab stint
Buxton (groin) will not go on a rehab assignment before returning to the team, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.
There were some reports floating around that said that Buxton would go to Triple-A to log some at-bats before making an official return, but the Twins decided it would be too much traveling for a one- or two-game rehab assignment. The young outfielder will instead travel with the team when they head to Los Angeles with the hope of being activated Tuesday, the first day he's eligible to return.
