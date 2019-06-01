Twins' Byron Buxton: Slams sixth homer

Buxton went 2-for-3 with a solo homer and two RBI in Minnesota's 6-2 win Saturday against the Rays.

Buxton provided the Rays' third run with an RBI single in the fourth inning before adding a solo shot in the sixth. Buxton now has hit five homers in his last 50 at-bats and has a .262/.321/.512 slash line for the season.

