Buxton went 3-for-5 with two solo home runs in Wednesday's 12-2 blowout win over the Brewers.

Buxton's homered in the fifth and sixth innings, giving him five homers in his last seven games. The outfielder has back-to-back three-hit games as well, raising his batting average from .211 to .298 with the recent surge. Buxton has five homers, 10 RBI, nine runs scored and a stolen base in 15 contests this season.