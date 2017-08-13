Play

Twins' Byron Buxton: Smashes sixth homer of 2017 on Saturday

Buxton went 2-for-4 with a homer and two RBI Saturday against the Tigers.

Buxton's sixth bomb of the campaign broke up a 5-5 game, but the Twins would eventually lose the contest. Although his numbers at the plate had been abysmal this year, his 19 steals are what have been providing his fantasy value.

