Buxton is starting in center field and batting second for the Twins in Tuesday's Grapefruit League contest versus the Phillies, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

It's Buxton's first start this spring and the first time he'll play center field since August of 2022. The plan is for the talented 30-year-old to be the Twins' primary center fielder in 2024 after he was a full-time designated hitter in 2023. Buxton had knee surgery in October but reported to camp feeling great.