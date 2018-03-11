Twins' Byron Buxton: Starting strong this spring
Buxton is 7-for-22 (.318) with a home run and three stolen bases through nine spring training games.
Fresh off his breakout campaign in which he popped 16 homers and stole 29 bases while providing elite defense in center field, Buxton appears to be carrying over his strong performance into 2018. Though spring training results aren't necessarily indicative of regular season success, it is nice to see the streaky hitter getting off to a productive start. If Buxton can translate his 2017 second-half performance into a full 2018 campaign, he'll entrench himself as one of the premier fantasy outfielders.
More News
-
Twins' Byron Buxton: Tests reveal no fracture•
-
Twins' Byron Buxton: Dealing with cracked rib•
-
Twins' Byron Buxton: Set for tests on back injury•
-
Twins' Byron Buxton: Leaves wild-card game with undisclosed injury•
-
Twins' Byron Buxton: Out of Saturday's lineup•
-
Twins' Byron Buxton: Rests Thursday•
-
Top fantasy baseball breakouts: Go Gio
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Sleepers 2.0: Updated upside
Since first publishing his sleepers in January, Scott White has uncovered some new players...
-
Breakouts 2.0: New value version
Upside is the name of the game, and these players are dripping with it. Our Scott White adds...
-
Busts 2.0: Let's get real
You want to know which players our Scott White is avoiding? You'll find them here, including...
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...
-
AL-Only Rotisserie mock draft
Heath Cummings talks about going reliever-heavy in league-specific Rotisserie leagues.