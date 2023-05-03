Buxton went 1-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base and a run in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the White Sox.

Buxton walked in the third and stole second for his first stolen base of the year. He later singled in the sixth and came around to score the Twins' first run on a sacrifice fly. Despite being one of the fastest guys in all of baseball, Buxton has not topped more than 10 steals since 2019. Health has certainly played a factor in that statistic, and it would be a welcoming sight for fantasy managers if steals became a part of his repertoire once again. The 29-year-old sits at a slash line of .257/.327/.545 with seven homers, 17 RBI, 20 runs and a 11:36 BB:K over 113 plate appearances thus far.