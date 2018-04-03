Twins' Byron Buxton: Struggles in Monday's loss

Buxton went 0-for-4 and struck out twice Monday in Minnesota's loss to the Pirates.

Buxton has yet to find his groove at the plate, as he's gone 3-for-15 (.200) with six strikeouts over four games. However, he's been a threat when he's managed to reach base and has collected two stolen bases. After hitting .300 with an .893 OPS after the All-Star break last season, Buxton will have plenty of opportunities to continue improving as the season goes on.