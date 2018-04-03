Twins' Byron Buxton: Struggles in Monday's loss
Buxton went 0-for-4 and struck out twice Monday in Minnesota's loss to the Pirates.
Buxton has yet to find his groove at the plate, as he's gone 3-for-15 (.200) with six strikeouts over four games. However, he's been a threat when he's managed to reach base and has collected two stolen bases. After hitting .300 with an .893 OPS after the All-Star break last season, Buxton will have plenty of opportunities to continue improving as the season goes on.
More News
-
Twins' Byron Buxton: Starting strong this spring•
-
Twins' Byron Buxton: Tests reveal no fracture•
-
Twins' Byron Buxton: Dealing with cracked rib•
-
Twins' Byron Buxton: Set for tests on back injury•
-
Twins' Byron Buxton: Leaves wild-card game with undisclosed injury•
-
Twins' Byron Buxton: Out of Saturday's lineup•
-
Top opening weekend surprises
What happened to the playing time of Ian Happ and Ryan McMahon? What about Kenley Jansen's...
-
Ohtani lives up to the hype
He had a rough spring, but Shohei Ohtani showed why he was worth getting excited about in his...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Waiver Wire: Early SP help
Heath Cummings looks at the first weekend of baseball and offers his waiver wire advice.
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...