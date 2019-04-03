Twins' Byron Buxton: Suffers back contusion
Buxton suffered a contusion on his back in Tuesday's win over Kansas City and hopes to play Wednesday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.
Buxton left Tuesday's game after running into the center field wall trying to make a catch in the eighth inning. It sounds like he avoided a major injury, but he'll likely need a day or two off.
