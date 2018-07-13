Twins' Byron Buxton: Suffers hand injury

Buxton exited Triple-A Rochester's game Thursday after sustaining a hand injury, Dan Hayes of The Athletic Minnesota reports.

Buxton left the game after fouling off a trio of pitches during the fourth inning. The severity of the injury is unclear at this point, and the 24-year-old will undergo X-rays and additional testing over the next few days.

More News
Our Latest Stories