Buxton has been diagnosed with a left foot injury and will receive imaging results Tuesday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Manager Rocco Baldelli said that the initial "once-over" of Buxton when he came off the field didn't appear to show anything serious and the team is cautiously optimistic. The Twins will have more information on his condition after receiving imaging results Tuesday. If the 26-year-old is forced to miss an extended period of time to begin the season, Marwin Gonzalez and Jake Cave are likely candidates to see increased playing time in the outfield.