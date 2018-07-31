Twins' Byron Buxton: Suffers setback
Manager Paul Molitor said Buxton left Monday's game with a sore wrist and will likely return to the minor-league disabled list, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Buxton was recently reinstated from the 7-day DL at Triple-A Rochester last weekend after spending a couple weeks on the shelf due to a strained wrist. Molitor failed to state whether Buxton would require a similar stay on the disabled list this time, but more should be known following further evaluation on his wrist Wednesday morning.
