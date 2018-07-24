Twins' Byron Buxton: Swinging at Triple-A

Buxton (wrist) progressed to batting practice Tuesday with Triple-A Rochester, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

He hit off the tee and in the batting cages, which represents a significant step in his recovery. Buxton remains without a timetable to be activated from the minor-league DL. Once healthy, he will probably have to show an improved approach at the plate in order to rejoin the big-league club before September.

