Twins' Byron Buxton: Takes batting practice Saturday
Buxton (toe) participated in the Twins' batting practice Saturday, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Buxton indicated he hopes to avoid an additional minor-league rehab assignment, and already played one game at High-A Fort Myers and multiple games at extended spring training in late April. The 24-year-old resumed running Friday and still has no definitive return timetable, but appears to be nearing his return.
