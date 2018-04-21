Twins' Byron Buxton: Takes batting practice Saturday
Buxton (migraines) took batting practice Saturday, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Manager Paul Molitor said Buxton has exhibited slight improvement since being placed on the 10-day disabled list last Wednesday with his migraine issues, and Saturday's batting practice is the first indication of his progression. It remains to be seen if the 24-year-old will return from the DL when eligible Wednesday or if a minor-league rehab appearance is on the table.
