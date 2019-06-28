Twins' Byron Buxton: Takes on-field BP

Buxton (wrist) took batting practice on the field and did some baserunning prior to Friday's game, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

It remains to be seen when Buxton will be able to return -- the Twins have not ruled out a very brief rehab assignment. Max Kepler starts in center field while Luis Arraez gets the nod in left.

