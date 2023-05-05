Buxton went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's win over the White Sox.
Buxton had an up-and-down performance Thursday, finishing the contest with a pair of walks, a pair of strikeouts and a game-tying solo home run in the eighth inning. The long ball marked Buxton's eighth in 29 games, while the 29-year-old holds a .262/.350/.570 slash line on the year. As long as Buxton stays healthy, which is a tall task considering he has played over 100 games just once in his nine MLB seasons, he should produce big numbers for fantasy managers who were willing to take the risk.