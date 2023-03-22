Buxton will be used at DH "a vast majority of the time" to begin the season, manager Rocco Baldelli told the St. Paul Pioneer Press. Buxton went 1-for-3 with a double while at DH in his major league spring training debut Tuesday.

Buxton had been playing in minor league games the past week. Buxton underwent arthroscopic knee surgery in late September, and the Twins are being very careful about easing him into action this spring. Buxton hasn't had any issues, but the Twins sound like they are going to take it very cautious with his return into the start of the regular season. Unfortunately, that could mean frequent days off and few stolen base attempts, though keeping him healthy for a full season would still pay dividends for fantasy owners. Michael Taylor may get more playing time in center field to begin the season as a result.