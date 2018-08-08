Twins' Byron Buxton: To return for Rochester next week

Buxton (wrist) could return to action for Triple-A Rochester "sometime next week," according to big-league manager Paul Molitor, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

He hit in the batting cage Tuesday and will do so again Wednesday, as he continues to make progress with his rehab. With the Twins out of the playoff race, they will likely leave Buxton at Triple-A through the minor-league season in an effort to get him going at the plate before he joins the big-league club in September.