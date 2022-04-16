Buxton (knee) will travel with the Twins during their upcoming road trip to Kansas City, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Buxton underwent an MRI that didn't reveal any structural damage in his right knee, but he was expected to miss about a week due to the issue. However, manager Rocco Baldelli didn't rule out the possibility of Buxton playing sometime during Minnesota's upcoming series against the Royals, which runs from Tuesday to Thursday. Early reports on the 28-year-old's status have certainly been encouraging, but Gilberto Celestino and Nick Gordon should see increased playing time in Buxton's absence.