Twins' Byron Buxton: Two RBI in three-hit effort

Buxton went 3-for-5 with two runs and two RBI Thursday in Milwaukee.

Buxton hit RBI singles in the second and third innings while coming around to score on both occasions. He added another hit in the fifth to turn this into his fourth three-hit performance of the season. Buxton has exactly one of those in every month since May.

