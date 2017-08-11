Twins' Byron Buxton: Two RBI in three-hit effort
Buxton went 3-for-5 with two runs and two RBI Thursday in Milwaukee.
Buxton hit RBI singles in the second and third innings while coming around to score on both occasions. He added another hit in the fifth to turn this into his fourth three-hit performance of the season. Buxton has exactly one of those in every month since May.
More News
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Hoskins
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...
-
Waivers: Lopez, Woodruff have the talent
Brandon Woodruff is here. Reynaldo Lopez is next. Scott White thinks both could be useful to...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...