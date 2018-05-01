Twins' Byron Buxton: Unable to run Tuesday
Buxton (toe) was unable to run Tuesday, LaVelle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Buxton has been unable to run over the past couple of days after getting some light running in over the weekend. He's participating in limited offensive drills in order to keep his swing sharp, but it still remains to be seen when he'll be able to return to game action. Max Kepler should continue to serve as the Twins' primary center fielder until Buxton is healthy.
