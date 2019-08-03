Twins' Byron Buxton: Will be out for several weeks

Buxton's left shoulder subluxation will take a while to heal, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Manager Rocco Baldelli said that they will know a lot more after two-plus weeks, so it sounds like he will be reevaluated in the back half of August. It seems safe to assume that he will be out for the rest of the month, and it's unclear how much longer his absence will stretch, making him a difficult guy to hold in shallower mixed leagues.