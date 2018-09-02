Twins' Byron Buxton: Will not be called up

Buxton will not be called up from Triple-A Rochester this season, LaVelle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

The Twins announced Saturday that they will not activate the talented but embattled outfielder for the remainder of this lost season. This will work toward controlling his service time so that he won't become a free agent after the 2022 season. Those holding Buxton in redraft leagues on the hope that he might provide a late-season boost can cut bait, but keeper-league players looking toward the future who can still make trades could benefit by asking Buxton's shareholder whether he's available.